No matter how cynical the overall market is Agora Inc. (API) performance over the last week is recorded -12.98%

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) stock priced at $3.08, down -6.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.13 and dropped to $2.84 before settling in for the closing price of $3.14. API’s price has ranged from $2.49 to $12.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -64.30%. With a float of $94.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.84 million.

In an organization with 1311 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Agora Inc. (API) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Agora Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 48.90%.

Agora Inc. (API) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Agora Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agora Inc. (API)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.57 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Agora Inc.’s (API) raw stochastic average was set at 19.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.33. However, in the short run, Agora Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.11. Second resistance stands at $3.26. The third major resistance level sits at $3.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.53.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 363.91 million, the company has a total of 105,870K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 160,670 K while annual income is -120,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 40,120 K while its latest quarter income was -35,060 K.