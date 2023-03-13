Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) performance over the last week is recorded -14.55%

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) stock priced at $12.47, down -7.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.60 and dropped to $11.40 before settling in for the closing price of $12.57. AMPL’s price has ranged from $10.51 to $21.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -22.80%. With a float of $64.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.12 million.

In an organization with 737 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Amplitude Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 68.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 50,398. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,515 shares at a rate of $14.34, taking the stock ownership to the 100,395 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,523 for $14.61, making the entire transaction worth $36,867. This insider now owns 83,891 shares in total.

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amplitude Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amplitude Inc. (AMPL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.53 million. That was better than the volume of 0.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Amplitude Inc.’s (AMPL) raw stochastic average was set at 17.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.00. However, in the short run, Amplitude Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.39. Second resistance stands at $13.10. The third major resistance level sits at $13.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.99.

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.44 billion, the company has a total of 114,330K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 238,070 K while annual income is -93,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 65,260 K while its latest quarter income was -24,050 K.

