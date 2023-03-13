No matter how cynical the overall market is, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) performance over the last week is recorded 5.65%

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) stock priced at $2.66, down -4.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.69 and dropped to $2.59 before settling in for the closing price of $2.75. BBD’s price has ranged from $2.39 to $4.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -1.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 46.60%. With a float of $5.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.31 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 88381 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Banco Bradesco S.A. is 35.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.53 while generating a return on equity of 13.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Banco Bradesco S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 37.82 million, its volume of 33.66 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (BBD) raw stochastic average was set at 11.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.68 in the near term. At $2.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.48.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.94 billion, the company has a total of 10,658,488K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 42,482 M while annual income is 4,016 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,611 M while its latest quarter income was 149,340 K.