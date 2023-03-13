Search
Sana Meer
No matter how cynical the overall market is, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) performance over the last week is recorded -1.08%

Analyst Insights

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $37.65, plunging -0.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.955 and dropped to $37.53 before settling in for the closing price of $37.67. Within the past 52 weeks, BTI’s price has moved between $35.47 and $45.28.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 7.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.70%. With a float of $2.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.25 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 50397 employees.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Tobacco industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of British American Tobacco p.l.c. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.80% during the next five years compared to -26.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) Trading Performance Indicators

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.51

Technical Analysis of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI)

Looking closely at British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI), its last 5-days average volume was 4.7 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s (BTI) raw stochastic average was set at 19.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.88. However, in the short run, British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.88. Second resistance stands at $38.13. The third major resistance level sits at $38.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.03.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 82.94 billion based on 2,292,126K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 34,206 M and income totals 8,245 M. The company made 3,418 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 551,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

