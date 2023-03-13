No matter how cynical the overall market is, DermTech Inc. (DMTK) performance over the last week is recorded -23.32%

On March 10, 2023, DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) opened at $3.77, lower -10.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.77 and dropped to $3.3601 before settling in for the closing price of $3.83. Price fluctuations for DMTK have ranged from $1.55 to $16.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -43.20% at the time writing. With a float of $29.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 278 employees.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DermTech Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 43.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 11,718. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,020 shares at a rate of $3.88, taking the stock ownership to the 298,808 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 2,525 for $3.88, making the entire transaction worth $9,797. This insider now owns 215,083 shares in total.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.95) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DermTech Inc. (DMTK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DermTech Inc. (DMTK)

Looking closely at DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.48 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, DermTech Inc.’s (DMTK) raw stochastic average was set at 38.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 168.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.61. However, in the short run, DermTech Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.67. Second resistance stands at $3.93. The third major resistance level sits at $4.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.85.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) Key Stats

There are currently 30,367K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 116.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,520 K according to its annual income of -116,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,990 K and its income totaled -28,220 K.