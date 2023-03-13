No matter how cynical the overall market is MetLife Inc. (MET) performance over the last week is recorded -11.30%

March 10, 2023, MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) trading session started at the price of $63.67, that was -3.54% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.055 and dropped to $62.12 before settling in for the closing price of $64.67. A 52-week range for MET has been $57.41 – $77.36.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 2.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -62.90%. With a float of $659.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $783.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 45000 workers is very important to gauge.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MetLife Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of MetLife Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 202,733. In this transaction EVP, Global Tech. & Ops. of this company sold 2,857 shares at a rate of $70.96, taking the stock ownership to the 48,915 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s EVP, Global Tech. & Ops. sold 11,345 for $71.96, making the entire transaction worth $816,386. This insider now owns 46,231 shares in total.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.65) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +3.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.09% during the next five years compared to -8.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MetLife Inc. (MET) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MetLife Inc. (MET)

The latest stats from [MetLife Inc., MET] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.43 million was superior to 4.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.76.

During the past 100 days, MetLife Inc.’s (MET) raw stochastic average was set at 1.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $64.79. The third major resistance level sits at $65.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.71.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Key Stats

There are 774,362K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 50.08 billion. As of now, sales total 69,898 M while income totals 2,539 M. Its latest quarter income was 16,316 M while its last quarter net income were 1,343 M.