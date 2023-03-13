No matter how cynical the overall market is Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) performance over the last week is recorded -25.12%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.3067, plunging -9.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.31 and dropped to $0.266 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Within the past 52 weeks, ANY’s price has moved between $0.23 and $2.84.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -45.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 41.20%. With a float of $65.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 429 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -107.18, operating margin of -508.01, and the pretax margin is -465.16.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sphere 3D Corp. is 4.44%, while institutional ownership is 7.90%.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -464.76 while generating a return on equity of -12.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 70.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Trading Performance Indicators

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30

Technical Analysis of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.8 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Sphere 3D Corp.’s (ANY) raw stochastic average was set at 17.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3812, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5247. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3052 in the near term. At $0.3296, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3492. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2612, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2416. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2172.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.39 million based on 72,181K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,720 K and income totals -17,290 K. The company made 1,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -20,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.