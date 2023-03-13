No matter how cynical the overall market is, Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) performance over the last week is recorded -17.35%

March 10, 2023, Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) trading session started at the price of $43.98, that was -4.91% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.23 and dropped to $40.34 before settling in for the closing price of $45.25. A 52-week range for WBS has been $40.72 – $60.48.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -15.90%. With a float of $172.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.58 million.

The firm has a total of 4065 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Webster Financial Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Webster Financial Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 947,039. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $47.35, taking the stock ownership to the 132,910 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 8,000 for $46.43, making the entire transaction worth $371,447. This insider now owns 152,910 shares in total.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.66) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +23.64 while generating a return on equity of 11.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.40% during the next five years compared to 5.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.59, a number that is poised to hit 1.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Webster Financial Corporation, WBS], we can find that recorded value of 1.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, Webster Financial Corporation’s (WBS) raw stochastic average was set at 16.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.42. The third major resistance level sits at $48.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.95.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) Key Stats

There are 174,009K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.87 billion. As of now, sales total 2,726 M while income totals 644,280 K. Its latest quarter income was 845,770 K while its last quarter net income were 244,750 K.