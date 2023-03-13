Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,844 M

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) stock priced at $14.32, down -2.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.51 and dropped to $13.75 before settling in for the closing price of $14.38. NCLH’s price has ranged from $10.31 to $23.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -2.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 56.10%. With a float of $419.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $421.42 million.

In an organization with 38900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.27, operating margin of -29.49, and the pretax margin is -47.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 58.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 1,064,639. In this transaction Pres. & CEO of this company sold 58,072 shares at a rate of $18.33, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 25,000 for $18.54, making the entire transaction worth $463,425. This insider now owns 197,651 shares in total.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.64 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -46.86 while generating a return on equity of -181.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 15.38 million. That was better than the volume of 14.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s (NCLH) raw stochastic average was set at 33.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.37. However, in the short run, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.46. Second resistance stands at $14.87. The third major resistance level sits at $15.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.07 billion, the company has a total of 421,930K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,844 M while annual income is -2,270 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,519 M while its latest quarter income was -482,480 K.