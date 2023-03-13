Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) kicked off at the price of $0.14: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On March 10, 2023, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) opened at $0.1579, lower -10.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1579 and dropped to $0.131 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. Price fluctuations for NVOS have ranged from $0.10 to $3.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.60% at the time writing. With a float of $12.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 113 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.88, operating margin of -45.93, and the pretax margin is -48.05.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is 13.74%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 11,156. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $2.23, taking the stock ownership to the 217,717 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $2.23, making the entire transaction worth $11,125. This insider now owns 212,717 shares in total.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -47.95 while generating a return on equity of -12.14.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 32.04 million, its volume of 96.62 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) raw stochastic average was set at 16.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 191.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1409, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9139. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1563 in the near term. At $0.1705, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1832. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1294, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1167. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1025.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Key Stats

There are currently 35,217K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,310 K according to its annual income of -4,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,852 K and its income totaled -3,810 K.