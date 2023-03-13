Now that Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 2.26 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

March 10, 2023, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) trading session started at the price of $2.86, that was -5.92% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.87 and dropped to $2.55 before settling in for the closing price of $2.87. A 52-week range for NRGV has been $2.21 – $22.10.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -29.70%. With a float of $109.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.30 million.

In an organization with 73 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 79,535. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $3.18, taking the stock ownership to the 1,126,982 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 25,000 for $3.78, making the entire transaction worth $94,585. This insider now owns 1,277,887 shares in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.17 million. That was better than the volume of 1.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 14.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.33. However, in the short run, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.86. Second resistance stands at $3.03. The third major resistance level sits at $3.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.22.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

There are 138,268K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 396.79 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -3,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,690 K while its last quarter net income were -28,770 K.