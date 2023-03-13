Now that ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s volume has hit 1.5 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) stock priced at $3.16, down -10.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.16 and dropped to $2.75 before settling in for the closing price of $3.18. PRQR’s price has ranged from $0.53 to $3.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 5.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.20%. With a float of $62.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 181 employees.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 20.89%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4551.03 while generating a return on equity of -73.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 54.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.79 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s (PRQR) raw stochastic average was set at 68.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.10 in the near term. At $3.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.28.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 227.20 million, the company has a total of 71,291K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,600 K while annual income is -72,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 960 K while its latest quarter income was -24,570 K.