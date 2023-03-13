Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) volume exceeds 0.68 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

March 10, 2023, Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) trading session started at the price of $0.70, that was -8.51% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7334 and dropped to $0.578 before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. A 52-week range for NVVE has been $0.44 – $10.25.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -529.90%. With a float of $19.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.95 million.

The firm has a total of 61 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nuvve Holding Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Nuvve Holding Corp. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 3,082. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 1,163,436 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,000 for $0.98, making the entire transaction worth $4,894. This insider now owns 1,101,763 shares in total.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.35) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -529.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nuvve Holding Corp., NVVE], we can find that recorded value of 0.31 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Nuvve Holding Corp.’s (NVVE) raw stochastic average was set at 10.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 178.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0910, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3344. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7429. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8159. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8983. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5875, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5051. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4321.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) Key Stats

There are 24,271K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.20 million. As of now, sales total 4,190 K while income totals -26,950 K. Its latest quarter income was 550 K while its last quarter net income were -8,180 K.