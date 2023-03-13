Ouster Inc. (OUST) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 6.85 million

On March 10, 2023, Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) opened at $1.02, lower -10.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.0301 and dropped to $0.9262 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. Price fluctuations for OUST have ranged from $0.76 to $5.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -6.00% at the time writing. With a float of $123.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.36 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 278 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.06, operating margin of -296.95, and the pretax margin is -288.21.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ouster Inc. is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 29.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 363,310. In this transaction Director of this company sold 326,248 shares at a rate of $1.11, taking the stock ownership to the 982,998 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,067 for $1.10, making the entire transaction worth $3,382. This insider now owns 2,320,623 shares in total.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -279.89 while generating a return on equity of -47.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ouster Inc. (OUST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.04 million, its volume of 3.0 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Ouster Inc.’s (OUST) raw stochastic average was set at 9.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2352, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3817. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9955 in the near term. At $1.0648, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0994. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8916, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8570. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7877.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Key Stats

There are currently 184,531K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 391.72 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 33,580 K according to its annual income of -93,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,200 K and its income totaled -35,990 K.