PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) kicked off at the price of $1.65: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) stock priced at $1.67, up 7.84% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.87 and dropped to $1.56 before settling in for the closing price of $1.53. PXMD’s price has ranged from $1.36 to $10.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.00%. With a float of $0.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2 employees.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of PaxMedica Inc. is 76.80%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 5,033. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 3,495 shares at a rate of $1.44, taking the stock ownership to the 541,633 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 3,371 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $4,854. This insider now owns 288,452 shares in total.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PaxMedica Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28

Technical Analysis of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

Looking closely at PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.52 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, PaxMedica Inc.’s (PXMD) raw stochastic average was set at 10.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 160.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, PaxMedica Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8267. Second resistance stands at $2.0033. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3833. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2067.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.40 million, the company has a total of 12,036K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -10,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -11,464 K.