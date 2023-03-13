Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) kicked off at the price of $10.88: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $10.95, down -1.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.19 and dropped to $10.85 before settling in for the closing price of $11.04. Over the past 52 weeks, PBR has traded in a range of $8.88-$16.04.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 17.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 76.60%. With a float of $4.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.52 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 45149 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.38, operating margin of +45.35, and the pretax margin is +42.68.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 39.80%, while institutional ownership is 23.40%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.55) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +29.37 while generating a return on equity of 50.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.59, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 24.29 million, its volume of 22.62 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) raw stochastic average was set at 26.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.10 in the near term. At $11.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.42.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 68.67 billion has total of 6,522,100K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 124,474 M in contrast with the sum of 36,623 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 30,171 M and last quarter income was 8,245 M.