Phreesia Inc. (PHR) volume exceeds 0.62 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) stock priced at $34.51, down -7.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.55 and dropped to $31.41 before settling in for the closing price of $34.75. PHR’s price has ranged from $13.19 to $40.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -243.00%. With a float of $50.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1701 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.33, operating margin of -54.33, and the pretax margin is -55.33.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Phreesia Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 449,989. In this transaction SVP, Life Sciences of this company sold 11,378 shares at a rate of $39.55, taking the stock ownership to the 205,489 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s SVP, Payer Business sold 7,513 for $39.21, making the entire transaction worth $294,564. This insider now owns 97,971 shares in total.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.48 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -55.41 while generating a return on equity of -34.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -243.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Phreesia Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phreesia Inc. (PHR)

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.33 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Phreesia Inc.’s (PHR) raw stochastic average was set at 57.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.08 in the near term. At $35.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.80.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.83 billion, the company has a total of 52,747K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 213,230 K while annual income is -118,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 73,100 K while its latest quarter income was -40,170 K.