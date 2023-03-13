Search
Steve Mayer
Phunware Inc. (PHUN) 20 Days SMA touches -21.08%: The odds favor the bear

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $0.802, down -7.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8479 and dropped to $0.7502 before settling in for the closing price of $0.82. Over the past 52 weeks, PHUN has traded in a range of $0.75-$3.03.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -41.50%. With a float of $95.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 120 employees.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 18,404. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.92, taking the stock ownership to the 188,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 259,722 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $239,394. This insider now owns 803,713 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Looking closely at Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.85 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9750, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1981. However, in the short run, Phunware Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8219. Second resistance stands at $0.8837. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9196. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7242, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6883. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6265.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 84.30 million has total of 102,628K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,640 K in contrast with the sum of -53,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,760 K and last quarter income was -8,020 K.

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) volume exceeds 0.64 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) stock priced at $53.66, down -6.08% from the previous day...
Read more

Can BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) drop of -23.96% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.62, plunging -9.88% from the previous trading...
Read more

Signature Bank (SBNY) kicked off at the price of $70.00: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
March 10, 2023, Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) trading session started at the price of $75.03, that was -22.87% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

