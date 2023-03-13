Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is expecting -0.10% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $85.19, up 0.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.97 and dropped to $83.62 before settling in for the closing price of $85.65. Over the past 52 weeks, PDD has traded in a range of $23.21-$106.38.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 184.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 190.30%. With a float of $911.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.26 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9762 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.40, operating margin of +7.34, and the pretax margin is +10.06.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.69) by $0.58. This company achieved a net margin of +8.27 while generating a return on equity of 11.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 190.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 66.83% during the next five years compared to 83.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pinduoduo Inc.’s (PDD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.88, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)

Looking closely at Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD), its last 5-days average volume was 7.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.34.

During the past 100 days, Pinduoduo Inc.’s (PDD) raw stochastic average was set at 69.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.79. However, in the short run, Pinduoduo Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $87.26. Second resistance stands at $88.79. The third major resistance level sits at $90.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.56.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 108.29 billion has total of 1,238,700K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,743 M in contrast with the sum of 1,219 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,991 M and last quarter income was 1,489 M.