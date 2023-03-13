Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) average volume reaches $4.35M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.96, plunging -1.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.14 and dropped to $12.75 before settling in for the closing price of $12.94. Within the past 52 weeks, PAA’s price has moved between $9.10 and $13.49.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 116.00%. With a float of $451.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $698.00 million.

The firm has a total of 4100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.29, operating margin of +2.72, and the pretax margin is +2.47.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 42.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 1,961,220. In this transaction Director of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $9.81, taking the stock ownership to the 200,000 shares.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.26) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +1.80 while generating a return on equity of 10.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.70% during the next five years compared to -10.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Plains All American Pipeline L.P., PAA], we can find that recorded value of 3.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s (PAA) raw stochastic average was set at 70.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.29. The third major resistance level sits at $13.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.26.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.04 billion based on 698,333K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 57,342 M and income totals 1,037 M. The company made 12,953 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 263,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.