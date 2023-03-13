PPL Corporation (PPL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -7.47% last month.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $26.64, down -1.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.70 and dropped to $26.005 before settling in for the closing price of $26.58. Over the past 52 weeks, PPL has traded in a range of $23.47-$31.74.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 1.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.80%. With a float of $735.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $736.37 million.

In an organization with 6527 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.83, operating margin of +17.63, and the pretax margin is +11.58.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of PPL Corporation is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 72.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 24, was worth 18,787. In this transaction President of a PPL Subsidiary of this company sold 719 shares at a rate of $26.13, taking the stock ownership to the 34,606 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s President of a PPL Subsidiary sold 29,080 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $872,400. This insider now owns 34,606 shares in total.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.42) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.02 while generating a return on equity of 5.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.21% during the next five years compared to -14.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PPL Corporation’s (PPL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PPL Corporation (PPL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.65 million. That was better than the volume of 5.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, PPL Corporation’s (PPL) raw stochastic average was set at 21.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.24. However, in the short run, PPL Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.63. Second resistance stands at $27.01. The third major resistance level sits at $27.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.62. The third support level lies at $25.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.58 billion has total of 736,678K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,902 M in contrast with the sum of 756,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,290 M and last quarter income was 190,000 K.