Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.63 million

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $61.92, down -6.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.92 and dropped to $57.51 before settling in for the closing price of $61.96. Over the past 52 weeks, PCOR has traded in a range of $40.00-$68.56.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 45.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -6.20%. With a float of $121.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3568 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.18, operating margin of -39.02, and the pretax margin is -39.78.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Procore Technologies Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 268,320. In this transaction SVP, Corporate Controller of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $67.08, taking the stock ownership to the 59,870 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s CFO & Treasurer sold 21,871 for $66.72, making the entire transaction worth $1,459,233. This insider now owns 420,163 shares in total.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -39.84 while generating a return on equity of -24.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Procore Technologies Inc.’s (PCOR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

Looking closely at Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.83.

During the past 100 days, Procore Technologies Inc.’s (PCOR) raw stochastic average was set at 61.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.93. However, in the short run, Procore Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.93. Second resistance stands at $63.63. The third major resistance level sits at $65.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.11.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.69 billion has total of 140,253K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 720,200 K in contrast with the sum of -286,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 202,050 K and last quarter income was -71,180 K.