Recent developments with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.08 cents.

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) stock priced at $27.59, down -5.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.68 and dropped to $25.54 before settling in for the closing price of $27.73. ARWR’s price has ranged from $26.81 to $51.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 50.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.00%. With a float of $103.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.04 million.

In an organization with 397 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.72, operating margin of -73.39, and the pretax margin is -71.01.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 68.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 370,578. In this transaction Director of this company sold 11,350 shares at a rate of $32.65, taking the stock ownership to the 7,867 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Director sold 875 for $32.62, making the entire transaction worth $28,542. This insider now owns 13,000 shares in total.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.39 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -72.39 while generating a return on equity of -43.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.33% during the next five years compared to -29.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.44 million. That was better than the volume of 1.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ARWR) raw stochastic average was set at 4.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.46. However, in the short run, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.48. Second resistance stands at $28.65. The third major resistance level sits at $29.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.37. The third support level lies at $23.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.00 billion, the company has a total of 108,310K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 243,230 K while annual income is -176,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 62,550 K while its latest quarter income was -41,330 K.