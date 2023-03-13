Recent developments with BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.86 cents.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.39, plunging -13.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.58 and dropped to $17.57 before settling in for the closing price of $22.50. Within the past 52 weeks, BLFS’s price has moved between $10.40 and $26.96.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 70.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -303.00%. With a float of $39.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 432 employees.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BioLife Solutions Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 12,600. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 549 shares at a rate of $22.95, taking the stock ownership to the 451,630 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s EVP & Chief Scientific Officer sold 415 for $22.95, making the entire transaction worth $9,524. This insider now owns 271,186 shares in total.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -303.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 18.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) Trading Performance Indicators

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS)

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.43 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.61.

During the past 100 days, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s (BLFS) raw stochastic average was set at 27.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.20 in the near term. At $24.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.87. The third support level lies at $12.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 962.13 million based on 42,766K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 119,160 K and income totals -7,640 K. The company made 40,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,960 K in sales during its previous quarter.