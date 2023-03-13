Recent developments with The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.07 cents.

On March 10, 2023, The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE: MTW) opened at $18.81, lower -5.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.8729 and dropped to $17.56 before settling in for the closing price of $18.80. Price fluctuations for MTW have ranged from $7.53 to $20.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 5.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -11.30% at the time writing. With a float of $34.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.07, operating margin of +4.24, and the pretax margin is -5.91.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Manitowoc Company Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 75.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 24,375. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,693 shares at a rate of $14.40, taking the stock ownership to the 25,558 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s Director bought 2,776 for $9.23, making the entire transaction worth $25,625. This insider now owns 52,900 shares in total.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -6.08 while generating a return on equity of -20.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.75% during the next five years compared to -11.73% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE: MTW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW)

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE: MTW) saw its 5-day average volume 0.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s (MTW) raw stochastic average was set at 79.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.56 in the near term. At $19.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.75. The third support level lies at $15.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE: MTW) Key Stats

There are currently 35,085K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 659.59 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,033 M according to its annual income of -123,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 621,600 K and its income totaled -144,100 K.