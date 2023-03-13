Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) is -26.87% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) stock priced at $19.77, down -6.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.80 and dropped to $18.34 before settling in for the closing price of $19.86. REPL’s price has ranged from $13.05 to $29.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -29.30%. With a float of $45.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.86 million.

In an organization with 206 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Replimune Group Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 76.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 375,450. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $25.03, taking the stock ownership to the 229,402 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 10,687 for $14.59, making the entire transaction worth $155,923. This insider now owns 130,146 shares in total.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.69 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -25.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Replimune Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 23.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, Replimune Group Inc.’s (REPL) raw stochastic average was set at 12.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.64. However, in the short run, Replimune Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.52. Second resistance stands at $20.39. The third major resistance level sits at $20.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.47. The third support level lies at $16.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.13 billion, the company has a total of 56,655K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -118,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -39,690 K.