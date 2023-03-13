SILV (SilverCrest Metals Inc.) climbed 4.35 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.40, soaring 4.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.70 and dropped to $5.38 before settling in for the closing price of $5.29. Within the past 52 weeks, SILV’s price has moved between $4.58 and $9.84.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 131.20%. With a float of $140.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 838 employees.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Other Precious Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SilverCrest Metals Inc. is 3.08%, while institutional ownership is 61.05%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.21. This company achieved a return on equity of -10.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 131.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Trading Performance Indicators

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 298.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

Looking closely at SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.08 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s (SILV) raw stochastic average was set at 29.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.09. However, in the short run, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.69. Second resistance stands at $5.85. The third major resistance level sits at $6.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.05.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 812.30 million based on 147,156K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -22,760 K. The company made 2,720 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 25,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.