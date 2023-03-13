SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) soared 4.22 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

March 10, 2023, SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ: SOPH) trading session started at the price of $3.30, that was 4.22% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.75 and dropped to $3.04 before settling in for the closing price of $3.32. A 52-week range for SOPH has been $1.68 – $11.88.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -114.50%. With a float of $61.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 518 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.62, operating margin of -180.95, and the pretax margin is -185.67.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SOPHiA GENETICS SA stocks. The insider ownership of SOPHiA GENETICS SA is 4.86%, while institutional ownership is 47.00%.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.38) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -182.14 while generating a return on equity of -39.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -114.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ: SOPH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ: SOPH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.32 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, SOPHiA GENETICS SA’s (SOPH) raw stochastic average was set at 85.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.79 in the near term. At $4.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.37.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ: SOPH) Key Stats

There are 63,338K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 213.21 million. As of now, sales total 40,450 K while income totals -73,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,650 K while its last quarter net income were -23,310 K.