SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -36.83%

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.19, plunging -9.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.31 and dropped to $1.97 before settling in for the closing price of $2.21. Within the past 52 weeks, SOUN’s price has moved between $0.93 and $18.14.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.50%. With a float of $156.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.01 million.

In an organization with 392 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 15,736. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 4,152 shares at a rate of $3.79, taking the stock ownership to the 1,041,228 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 10,000 for $4.47, making the entire transaction worth $44,750. This insider now owns 1,045,380 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 15.07 million. That was better than the volume of 14.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 26.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 167.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 185.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3992, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9040. However, in the short run, SoundHound AI Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.2100. Second resistance stands at $2.4300. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7500. The third support level lies at $1.5300 if the price breaches the second support level.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 442.50 million based on 197,915K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 21,197 K and income totals -980 K. The company made 11,190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -28,920 K in sales during its previous quarter.