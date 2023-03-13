Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,321 M

On March 10, 2023, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) opened at $23.36, lower -12.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.43 and dropped to $19.6201 before settling in for the closing price of $23.64. Price fluctuations for RUN have ranged from $16.80 to $39.13 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 34.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 304.30% at the time writing. With a float of $204.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12408 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.28, operating margin of -28.53, and the pretax margin is -36.50.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sunrun Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 473,098. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 18,544 shares at a rate of $25.51, taking the stock ownership to the 217,389 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 15,041 for $25.51, making the entire transaction worth $383,700. This insider now owns 177,730 shares in total.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $1.13. This company achieved a net margin of +7.47 while generating a return on equity of 2.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 304.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sunrun Inc. (RUN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

The latest stats from [Sunrun Inc., RUN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.35 million was superior to 7.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.79.

During the past 100 days, Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) raw stochastic average was set at 14.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.07. The third major resistance level sits at $26.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.28.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Key Stats

There are currently 214,416K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,321 M according to its annual income of 173,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 609,150 K and its income totaled 63,020 K.