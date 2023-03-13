Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) 20 Days SMA touches -21.61%: The odds favor the bear

On March 10, 2023, Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) opened at $7.45, lower -5.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.505 and dropped to $6.88 before settling in for the closing price of $7.47. Price fluctuations for SG have ranged from $7.22 to $40.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.20% at the time writing. With a float of $94.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.97 million.

The firm has a total of 5952 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.85, operating margin of -35.00, and the pretax margin is -40.22.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sweetgreen Inc. is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 49,347. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 5,399 shares at a rate of $9.14, taking the stock ownership to the 144,375 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 7,067 for $9.83, making the entire transaction worth $69,469. This insider now owns 143,433 shares in total.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -40.51 while generating a return on equity of -31.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sweetgreen Inc. (SG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sweetgreen Inc. (SG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sweetgreen Inc., SG], we can find that recorded value of 1.72 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Sweetgreen Inc.’s (SG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.78. The third major resistance level sits at $8.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.17.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) Key Stats

There are currently 111,400K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 832.21 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 470,110 K according to its annual income of -190,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 118,570 K and its income totaled -53,810 K.