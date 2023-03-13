Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is -1.10% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On March 10, 2023, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) opened at $88.03, lower -1.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $89.17 and dropped to $87.20 before settling in for the closing price of $88.88. Price fluctuations for TSM have ranged from $59.43 to $109.75 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 18.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 70.40% at the time writing. With a float of $4.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.19 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 52045 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.17, operating margin of +49.54, and the pretax margin is +50.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.76) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +44.90 while generating a return on equity of 39.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 24.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.36, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

The latest stats from [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, TSM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.96 million was inferior to 13.99 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.54.

During the past 100 days, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) raw stochastic average was set at 70.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $88.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $89.84. The third major resistance level sits at $90.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.90. The third support level lies at $84.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Key Stats

There are currently 5,186,076K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 440.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 75,881 M according to its annual income of 34,072 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,931 M and its income totaled 9,428 M.