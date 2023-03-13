TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is expecting -27.98% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On March 10, 2023, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) opened at $0.62, lower -5.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6262 and dropped to $0.5741 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. Price fluctuations for WULF have ranged from $0.55 to $10.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -141.50% at the time writing. With a float of $48.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6 employees.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TeraWulf Inc. is 11.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 2,500,001. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 317,259 shares at a rate of $7.88, taking the stock ownership to the 654,706 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 158,629 for $7.88, making the entire transaction worth $1,249,997. This insider now owns 14,339,040 shares in total.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.22. This company achieved a return on equity of -88.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

Looking closely at TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF), its last 5-days average volume was 1.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, TeraWulf Inc.’s (WULF) raw stochastic average was set at 3.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 174.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7494, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2417. However, in the short run, TeraWulf Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6151. Second resistance stands at $0.6467. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6672. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5630, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5425. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5109.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Key Stats

There are currently 173,342K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 108.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of 0 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,860 K and its income totaled -33,990 K.