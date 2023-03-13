Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) last year’s performance of -15.93% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE: NTB) stock priced at $32.34, down -8.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.91 and dropped to $29.96 before settling in for the closing price of $32.80. NTB’s price has ranged from $28.67 to $38.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 31.60%. With a float of $49.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.65 million.

The firm has a total of 1261 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is 1.36%, while institutional ownership is 72.50%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.92 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +35.29 while generating a return on equity of 23.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE: NTB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, NTB], we can find that recorded value of 0.33 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s (NTB) raw stochastic average was set at 10.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.94. The third major resistance level sits at $34.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.11.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE: NTB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.65 billion, the company has a total of 50,249K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 604,970 K while annual income is 214,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 176,380 K while its latest quarter income was 63,110 K.

