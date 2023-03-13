The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 20 Days SMA touches -9.13%: The odds favor the bear

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $338.87, down -4.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $339.93 and dropped to $326.03 before settling in for the closing price of $342.09. Over the past 52 weeks, GS has traded in a range of $277.84-$389.58.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -49.40%. With a float of $331.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $349.40 million.

The firm has a total of 48500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 71.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 39,664. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 3,749 shares at a rate of $10.58, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,481 for $8.51, making the entire transaction worth $12,608. This insider now owns 15,779,507 shares in total.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $5.48) by -$2.16. This company achieved a net margin of +16.74 while generating a return on equity of 9.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.59% during the next five years compared to 8.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s (GS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 30.06, a number that is poised to hit 8.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 40.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., GS], we can find that recorded value of 2.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.78.

During the past 100 days, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s (GS) raw stochastic average was set at 27.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $357.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $337.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $336.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $345.11. The third major resistance level sits at $350.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $322.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $317.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $308.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 114.74 billion has total of 335,423K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 47,365 M in contrast with the sum of 11,261 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,593 M and last quarter income was 1,326 M.