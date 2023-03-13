The Mosaic Company (MOS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 19,125 M

On March 10, 2023, The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) opened at $52.04, lower -6.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.105 and dropped to $48.92 before settling in for the closing price of $52.54. Price fluctuations for MOS have ranged from $40.29 to $79.28 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 20.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 135.50% at the time writing. With a float of $333.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $340.10 million.

In an organization with 13570 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Mosaic Company is 0.29%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 1,587,755. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,427 shares at a rate of $65.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director bought 15,600 for $63.49, making the entire transaction worth $990,502. This insider now owns 80,068 shares in total.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $3.4) by -$0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Mosaic Company (MOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.9 million. That was better than the volume of 4.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, The Mosaic Company’s (MOS) raw stochastic average was set at 51.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.83. However, in the short run, The Mosaic Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.15. Second resistance stands at $53.22. The third major resistance level sits at $54.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.78.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Key Stats

There are currently 336,487K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,125 M according to its annual income of 3,583 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,481 M and its income totaled 523,200 K.