The Toro Company (TTC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.78 million

March 10, 2023, The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) trading session started at the price of $116.13, that was -5.71% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $116.13 and dropped to $108.6163 before settling in for the closing price of $115.91. A 52-week range for TTC has been $71.86 – $117.66.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 11.10%. With a float of $103.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.50 million.

The firm has a total of 11287 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.26, operating margin of +12.76, and the pretax margin is +12.25.

The Toro Company (TTC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Toro Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Toro Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 187,955. In this transaction Group VP, Contractor & Res of this company sold 1,630 shares at a rate of $115.31, taking the stock ownership to the 2,708 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 10, when Company’s VP, GC and Corporate Secretary sold 4,460 for $116.15, making the entire transaction worth $518,042. This insider now owns 18,706 shares in total.

The Toro Company (TTC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.83 while generating a return on equity of 35.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.20% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Toro Company (TTC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 74.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Toro Company (TTC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Toro Company, TTC], we can find that recorded value of 0.87 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.71.

During the past 100 days, The Toro Company’s (TTC) raw stochastic average was set at 66.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $112.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $114.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $118.86. The third major resistance level sits at $121.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $106.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $99.05.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) Key Stats

There are 104,678K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.13 billion. As of now, sales total 4,515 M while income totals 443,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,172 M while its last quarter net income were 117,560 K.