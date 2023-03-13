Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 12,594 M

March 10, 2023, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) trading session started at the price of $11.81, that was 1.82% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.8754 and dropped to $11.69 before settling in for the closing price of $11.57. A 52-week range for VOD has been $9.94 – $17.67.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -0.90%. With a float of $2.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.70 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 96941 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +12.55, and the pretax margin is +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stocks. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.90% during the next five years compared to 23.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

The latest stats from [Vodafone Group Public Limited Company, VOD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 15.67 million was superior to 9.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 67.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.97. The third major resistance level sits at $12.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.50.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

There are 2,719,167K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 31.59 billion. As of now, sales total 52,987 M while income totals 2,427 M. Its latest quarter income was 12,594 M while its last quarter net income were 1,354 M.