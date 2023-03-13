WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is expecting 5.53% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) stock priced at $51.38, down -3.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.45 and dropped to $49.50 before settling in for the closing price of $51.28. WSC’s price has ranged from $30.52 to $53.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 36.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 135.60%. With a float of $202.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.08, operating margin of +24.33, and the pretax margin is +17.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The insider ownership of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 99.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 252,325. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $50.47, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Director bought 2,950 for $50.65, making the entire transaction worth $149,418. This insider now owns 6,313 shares in total.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.90 while generating a return on equity of 15.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.54 million, its volume of 1.54 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s (WSC) raw stochastic average was set at 75.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $50.85 in the near term. At $52.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $52.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.95.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.55 billion, the company has a total of 205,786K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,143 M while annual income is 339,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 447,910 K while its latest quarter income was 86,400 K.