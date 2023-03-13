Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) with a beta value of 1.19 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Company News

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $37.688, plunging -2.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.5755 and dropped to $34.39 before settling in for the closing price of $41.36. Within the past 52 weeks, ZION’s price has moved between $40.81 and $71.25.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 4.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -14.70%. With a float of $147.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.73 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9989 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Zions Bancorporation National Association is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 19,796. In this transaction Executive VP & of this company sold 377 shares at a rate of $52.51, taking the stock ownership to the 24,135 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 6,000 for $54.42, making the entire transaction worth $326,510. This insider now owns 38,509 shares in total.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.64) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +27.08 while generating a return on equity of 14.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Trading Performance Indicators

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.79, a number that is poised to hit 1.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.76 million, its volume of 4.45 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.16.

During the past 100 days, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s (ZION) raw stochastic average was set at 27.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $43.82 in the near term. At $47.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $52.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.45.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.15 billion based on 148,649K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,337 M and income totals 907,000 K. The company made 988,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 284,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Investors must take note of T-Mobile US Inc.'s (TMUS) performance last week, which was -1.68%.

Steve Mayer -
T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $141.22, down -1.12% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Now that Grab Holdings Limited's volume has hit 15.44 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
March 10, 2023, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) trading session started at the price of $2.97, that was -4.68% drop from the session before....
Read more

A look at Schrodinger Inc.'s (SDGR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Shaun Noe -
On March 10, 2023, Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) opened at $24.68, lower -5.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

