$1.16M in average volume shows that Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is heading in the right direction

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $18.10, down -6.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.72 and dropped to $17.70 before settling in for the closing price of $19.04. Over the past 52 weeks, OII has traded in a range of $7.25-$22.26.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 1.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 151.70%. With a float of $98.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.88, operating margin of +5.37, and the pretax margin is +3.83.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Oceaneering International Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 92.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 29, was worth 83,372. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,731 shares at a rate of $7.77, taking the stock ownership to the 134,939 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 29, when Company’s Sr. V.P., Chief Commercial Ofc bought 10,000 for $7.92, making the entire transaction worth $79,157. This insider now owns 80,485 shares in total.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +1.26 while generating a return on equity of 5.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 151.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 76.70% during the next five years compared to 25.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Oceaneering International Inc.’s (OII) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

Looking closely at Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII), its last 5-days average volume was 1.02 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Oceaneering International Inc.’s (OII) raw stochastic average was set at 66.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.40. However, in the short run, Oceaneering International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.47. Second resistance stands at $19.11. The third major resistance level sits at $19.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.43.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.83 billion has total of 100,147K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,066 M in contrast with the sum of 25,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 536,220 K and last quarter income was 23,130 K.