$1.41M in average volume shows that Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) stock priced at $8.01, down -3.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.09 and dropped to $7.715 before settling in for the closing price of $8.23. HLMN’s price has ranged from $6.59 to $12.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 70.30%. With a float of $192.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.48 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3773 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.97, operating margin of +2.61, and the pretax margin is -0.99.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Tools & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Hillman Solutions Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 92.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 230,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 28,750,000 shares at a rate of $8.00, taking the stock ownership to the 975,677 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s COB, President and CEO bought 129,000 for $7.71, making the entire transaction worth $993,945. This insider now owns 402,628 shares in total.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.11 while generating a return on equity of -1.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hillman Solutions Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.55 million, its volume of 1.81 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Hillman Solutions Corp.’s (HLMN) raw stochastic average was set at 37.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.14 in the near term. At $8.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.38.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.59 billion, the company has a total of 194,548K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,486 M while annual income is -16,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 350,660 K while its latest quarter income was -13,900 K.