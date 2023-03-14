10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 156,230 K

On March 13, 2023, 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) opened at $44.62, higher 5.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.34 and dropped to $44.56 before settling in for the closing price of $45.00. Price fluctuations for TXG have ranged from $23.81 to $83.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 48.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -176.30% at the time writing. With a float of $90.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.77 million.

In an organization with 1243 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 10x Genomics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 92,689. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,941 shares at a rate of $47.75, taking the stock ownership to the 909,715 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s insider sold 1,742 for $47.75, making the entire transaction worth $83,186. This insider now owns 250,237 shares in total.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.46) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -176.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.01.

During the past 100 days, 10x Genomics Inc.’s (TXG) raw stochastic average was set at 81.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.04. However, in the short run, 10x Genomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.73. Second resistance stands at $51.92. The third major resistance level sits at $54.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.17.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Key Stats

There are currently 115,357K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.73 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 516,410 K according to its annual income of -166,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 156,230 K and its income totaled -17,220 K.