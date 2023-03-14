11.37% volatility in Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) last month: This is a red flag warning

On March 13, 2023, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) opened at $8.088, higher 5.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.07 and dropped to $7.98 before settling in for the closing price of $8.43. Price fluctuations for LAZR have ranged from $3.91 to $16.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -82.10% at the time writing. With a float of $235.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $364.45 million.

In an organization with 600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -152.06, operating margin of -1087.04, and the pretax margin is -1094.08.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Luminar Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 67,281. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,109 shares at a rate of $6.66, taking the stock ownership to the 55,584 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Director bought 7,953 for $6.65, making the entire transaction worth $52,910. This insider now owns 39,569 shares in total.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1095.73 while generating a return on equity of -519.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 86.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.75 million. That was inferior than the volume of 13.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) raw stochastic average was set at 74.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.54. However, in the short run, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.29. Second resistance stands at $9.73. The third major resistance level sits at $10.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.11.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Key Stats

There are currently 369,265K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 40,700 K according to its annual income of -445,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,130 K and its income totaled -144,820 K.