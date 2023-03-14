2.48% volatility in Radian Group Inc. (RDN) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) stock priced at $20.75, down -2.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.25 and dropped to $20.14 before settling in for the closing price of $21.18. RDN’s price has ranged from $17.83 to $23.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -0.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.90%. With a float of $155.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1400 employees.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Radian Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 277,998. In this transaction President, Mortgage of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $23.17, taking the stock ownership to the 171,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s President, Mortgage sold 25,000 for $21.75, making the entire transaction worth $543,705. This insider now owns 183,990 shares in total.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.06% during the next five years compared to 33.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Radian Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) saw its 5-day average volume 3.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Radian Group Inc.’s (RDN) raw stochastic average was set at 47.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.25 in the near term. At $21.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.03.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.36 billion, the company has a total of 157,193K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,191 M while annual income is 742,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 314,720 K while its latest quarter income was 162,330 K.