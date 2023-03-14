-26.13% percent quarterly performance for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is not indicative of the underlying story

On March 10, 2023, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) opened at $9.99, lower -2.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.005 and dropped to $9.24 before settling in for the closing price of $9.88. Price fluctuations for HA have ranged from $9.64 to $21.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -63.90% at the time writing. With a float of $50.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.41 million.

The firm has a total of 7108 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.25, operating margin of -7.24, and the pretax margin is -11.13.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 34,714. In this transaction Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $11.57, taking the stock ownership to the 83,189 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Director sold 7,740 for $14.02, making the entire transaction worth $108,536. This insider now owns 52,340 shares in total.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.7) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -9.09 while generating a return on equity of -53.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.67, a number that is poised to hit -2.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hawaiian Holdings Inc., HA], we can find that recorded value of 2.18 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s (HA) raw stochastic average was set at 5.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.39. The third major resistance level sits at $10.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.49.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Key Stats

There are currently 51,451K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 508.32 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,641 M according to its annual income of -240,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 731,040 K and its income totaled -50,160 K.