3.27% volatility in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) last month: This is a red flag warning

On March 13, 2023, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) opened at $16.50, lower -3.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.73 and dropped to $16.06 before settling in for the closing price of $16.96. Price fluctuations for GNK have ranged from $11.92 to $27.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 20.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.50% at the time writing. With a float of $39.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 970 employees.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 274,765. In this transaction CEO, President, and Secretary of this company sold 14,164 shares at a rate of $19.40, taking the stock ownership to the 431,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,266 for $19.39, making the entire transaction worth $43,943. This insider now owns 23,152 shares in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.07) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.26 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (GNK) raw stochastic average was set at 48.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.71 in the near term. At $17.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.37.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Key Stats

There are currently 42,327K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 702.17 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 536,930 K according to its annual income of 158,580 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 126,970 K and its income totaled 28,680 K.