$3.31M in average volume shows that IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is heading in the right direction

On March 13, 2023, IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) opened at $4.47, higher 3.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.79 and dropped to $4.38 before settling in for the closing price of $4.56. Price fluctuations for IONQ have ranged from $3.04 to $15.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -76.80% at the time writing. With a float of $175.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 97 employees.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 32,357. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 7,304 shares at a rate of $4.43, taking the stock ownership to the 458,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 5,199 for $4.43, making the entire transaction worth $23,032. This insider now owns 238,803 shares in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for IonQ Inc. (IONQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 21.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 110.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) saw its 5-day average volume 3.05 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 51.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.87 in the near term. At $5.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.22. The third support level lies at $4.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

There are currently 198,140K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 997.58 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,100 K according to its annual income of -106,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,760 K and its income totaled -23,980 K.