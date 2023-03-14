3.89% volatility in ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) last month: This is a red flag warning

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.16, plunging -4.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.22 and dropped to $5.04 before settling in for the closing price of $5.31. Within the past 52 weeks, ACCO’s price has moved between $4.27 and $8.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -113.20%. With a float of $91.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.51, operating margin of +6.17, and the pretax margin is +0.77.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Business Equipment & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ACCO Brands Corporation is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 27,000. In this transaction EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $5.40, taking the stock ownership to the 25,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. bought 10,000 for $5.64, making the entire transaction worth $56,399. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -0.68 while generating a return on equity of -1.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -113.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -16.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Trading Performance Indicators

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO)

The latest stats from [ACCO Brands Corporation, ACCO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.55 million was superior to 0.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, ACCO Brands Corporation’s (ACCO) raw stochastic average was set at 33.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.29. The third major resistance level sits at $5.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.81.

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 477.31 million based on 94,513K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,948 M and income totals -13,200 K. The company made 499,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 18,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.