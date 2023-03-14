$386.62K in average volume shows that ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is heading in the right direction

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.09, plunging -9.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.40 and dropped to $15.95 before settling in for the closing price of $17.94. Within the past 52 weeks, ACDC’s price has moved between $13.18 and $27.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 63.90%. With a float of $26.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.37 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2522 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.41, operating margin of -5.08, and the pretax margin is -12.73.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ProFrac Holding Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 1,740,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,500,000 shares at a rate of $1.16, taking the stock ownership to the 1,500,000 shares.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.86) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -12.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Trading Performance Indicators

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 406.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

The latest stats from [ProFrac Holding Corp., ACDC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.46 million was superior to 0.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (ACDC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.96. The third major resistance level sits at $18.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.06. The third support level lies at $14.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.69 billion based on 155,092K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 768,350 K and income totals -42,420 K. The company made 696,730 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 44,930 K in sales during its previous quarter.